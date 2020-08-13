Breckenridge County Sheriff’s Office opens food pantry

The pantry, stocked with items like soup and other canned goods, will be available 24 hours a day for people in need.

HARDINSBURG, Ky. — The Breckenridge County Sheriff’s Office opened a community food pantry Wednesday, according to a Facebook post.

The department said the pantry, which is stocked with nonperishable food items like soup and other canned goods, will be available 24 hours a day on the front steps of the Old Courthouse for those in need. The pantry itself was built and donated by the Meade County Detention Center.

Donations to keep the pantry stocked can be dropped off at the Breckenridge County Sheriff’s Office. Extra items will be donated to other local food pantries.

Community members in the area praised the department for helping those in need.

"This is awesome," one person commented on the Facebook post. "There are some struggling families out there."

Others said they were excited about donating to the pantry to support the effort.

The Breckenridge County Courthouse is located at 208 Main Street in Hardinsburg, Ky.

