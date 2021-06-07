Community program teaches kids how to grow their own food

Breaking Ground is hosted by the Parkland Boys and Girls Club and Change Today, Change Tomorrow.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Access to fresh produce is a barrier for many people in west Louisville. A new program is overcoming that barrier by teaching children how to grow their own food.

Breaking Ground, hosted by the Parkland Boys and Girls Club and Change Today, Change Tomorrow, will show kids the basics of gardening. Participants in the program will plant seeds, watch them grow and then use those plants to make food.

Once they have full-grown fruits and vegetables, the kids will be able to sell them in their own mini farmers' market. What isn't sold will be given back to the community.

"I think it's such a good program in order to get - Black kids specifically - back in touch with gardening and with the ground," said Andreana Bridges with Change Today, Change Tomorrow.

She said the aim of the program is to show kids in west Louisville that gardening and growing food is accessible to everyone, regardless of where they live.

Participants must be part of the Parkland Boys and Girls Club, but the community is welcome to help by volunteering or donating to the program. The program will accept monetary donations as well as gardening tools.

For more information, reach out to Change Today, Change Tomorrow or the Parkland Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana.

