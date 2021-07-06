Donate blood, get a free ticket to Kings Island

The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at the KFC Yum! Center from July 6 through July 8.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Fourth of July weekend may be over, but the American Red Cross is continuing the celebration with a "Stars, Stripes and Pints" blood drive this week.

The drive will be held at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville from July 6 through July 8. Appointments are available between 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. each day.

Donors for this event will be eligible to receive a free ticket to Kings Island or another Cedar Fair location, while supplies last.

The Red Cross is experiencing a major blood shortage due to an increase in trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries. The organization is specifically looking for people with type O blood, but any blood type will be accepted.

To donate blood, you will need to bring a blood donor card, driver's license or two other forms of identification. You must be at least 17 years old and meet weight and health requirements. More information on donor eligibility can be found on the American Red Cross website.

Appointments can be made through the Red Cross app, the Red Cross website or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

