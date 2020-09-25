Owner stresses importance of preserving horse racing's Black history

Freddie Winston has been around horse racing for as long as he can remember. For the same amount of time, he's also had to deal with racism.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the world of horse racing, we hear about Black jockeys, but we don't often hear stories of Black trainers and owners. One man hopes that he can make sure their history is preserved through the years.

Freddie Winston always dreamed of owning a horse - and running one at Churchill Downs. Last year, the 69-year-old made that childhood dream a reality, with Kimberley Dream.

Born in 1951, Winston has been around horse racing for as long as he can remember. For the same amount of time, he's also had to deal with racism. It's not something he likes to talk about, but he said it's something he can't ignore.

"That's how the world is made up," he said. "We can't change that. We see it every day now."

While Winston acknowledged that there has been progress in the horse racing world, he said the biggest challenge now is preserving the sport's Black history.

When the Derby first started in 1875, 13 of the 15 jockeys in the race were Black. The playing field isn't as diverse today, but Winston said there are still plenty of Black owners and trainers to carry on their legacy.

He hopes to do the same with his own presence in the horse racing world.

"Let's not let history just disappear," he said.

Winston's horse, Kimberley Dream, ran at Churchill Downs over the weekend and came in second place.

Contact reporter Kristin Pierce at kpierce@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter and Facebook.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.