'Bikes or Bust' drive looks to help families in need during the holidays, begins Friday

Bicycles can be donated at locations in Louisville and Clarksville. The bicycles collected will be donated to local families in need for the holiday season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Q103.1’s Bikes or Bust bicycle drive is back in Kentuckiana this weekend. Over the past four years, it's collected over 9,000 new bikes for kids in need throughout our area.

Gator, Q103.1’s morning show host, will live on a scissor lift from Thursday at 6 a.m. until Monday at 8 a.m. Southern Indiana’s own “Magic” Mike Benson will join him on a lift of his own in Southern Indiana.

Donation Locations:

· Louisville - UAW 862 Union Hall (3000 Fern Valley Rd, Louisville, KY 40213)

· Clarksville - Coyle Chevrolet (1801 Broadway St, Clarksville, IN 47129)

“We need people to donate,” said Gator. “With COVID-19, more families than ever need our help to make sure their kids have presents on Christmas morning. It’s going to take all of us to make sure they have a Merry Christmas.”

Each of the new bikes donated in Louisville will go to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots and each new bike donated in Indiana will go to the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana. They will then be distributed to families in need this Christmas.

“The success of Bikes or Bust lies on the community that has brought so much hope and joy to thousands of less fortunate children in southern Indiana and Kentucky,” said Cletis Evans, Coordinator for Marine Corps Toys for Tots Louisville. “Many children that we serve have never had a bike. This event is changing that.”

To donate, you can bring a bike, check, or cash anytime of the day or night to one of the above locations. All local Academy Sports locations will offer a ten percent discount on the purchase a “Bikes or Bust” bicycle.

Tomorrow @ 6a is lift-off for #BikesOrBust2020 with @TheGatorGlass & Magic Mike! GG going up at UAW Local 862 Union Hall on Fern Valley Rd, and Magic Mike going up at Coyle Chevrolet in So IN. We need your help, we are collecting new bikes 🚲 for kids right here in Kentuckiana! pic.twitter.com/Z9HbY3d4pJ — Q103.1 (@Q1031Louisville) November 18, 2020

Bikes or Bust is a partnership between Q103.1, the Greater Louisville Central Labor Council, Metro United Way, the Marine Corps Toys for Tots, and the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana.

