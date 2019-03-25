LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Bigs and Littles hit the lanes at Ken Bowl for the annual Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana Big-Little Bowl for Kids’ Sake.

It’s the organization’s largest annual fundraiser and it brings teams of bowlers together throughout the region to benefit children in need.

There were also special appearances from Louisville City FC, the League of Mascots and student-athletes from the University of Louisville.

Officials say funds raised during the event provide 17 percent of the organization’s annual operational budget which plays a vital role in ensuring every local child facing adversity and wants a positive role model can receive the benefit of having a caring adult mentor.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Big Brother Big Sister matches in Louisville.