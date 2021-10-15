Big Momma's Soul Kitchen prepares to say goodbye to west Louisville

Jessie Green opened her restaurant on West Broadway nearly two decades ago. She's fed thousands in the community but said it's time to retire.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For nearly two decades, Big Momma's Soul Kitchen has been a staple in west Louisville. Now - owner Jessie Green said it's time for her to retire.

"I'm gonna miss it, dearly," she said.

Green said she started cooking at home, then moved her business to a nearby church because too many people were coming in and out.

After that, she opened her restaurant on West Broadway - and the rest is history.

"When you come to Big Momma's, it's like home," one customer said. Those who know and love Green's cooking have made sure to stop by during her final weeks.

The staff at Big Momma's, including some of Green's family members, said they're ready to retire, too. They all hope their community welcomes the next business with open arms.

"Whoever moves in here, I hope they treat them like they did me - welcome them to the community, help them out, patronize them and everything," Green said.

Even after she retires, Green said she will continue to make sure her community stays fed, just on a volunteer basis this time.

Green said she plans to retire the weekend of Thanksgiving and Big Momma's Soul Kitchen will officially close on Dec. 19. A community celebration for Green will be held on Nov. 28.

