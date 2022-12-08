Beshear: New driver licensing regional office opens in Louisville

Located at 6202 Willismore Drive, officials say the new office will eventually replace a smaller regional office on Dixie Highway.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has opened a new driver licensing regional office for standard ID's and REAL ID licenses.

Located at 6202 Willismore Drive, officials say the new office will eventually replace a smaller regional office on Dixie Highway.

Business hours will be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are available here and walk-in customers are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

A spokesperson for Beshear's office says KYTC’s regional offices provide "modern, secure licensing and credentialing services to Kentuckians." The new office will have options, such as online appointment scheduling, that were not previously available.

Officials say other options in the new system include:

Online or mail-in license renewal, a convenience some 300,000 Kentuckians have used so far

A choice between a standard-issue or REAL ID-compliant credential.

Four-year or eight-year expiration date

Ability to visit any regional office, regardless of residence

In addition to the new office and the current Dixie Highway location, there are three other regional offices in Jefferson County: One located at 9112 Leesgate Rd.; one located at 2900 West Broadway and one located at 3501 Roger E. Schupp.

