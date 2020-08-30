Friends of local musician battling rare form of cancer host benefit concert

Ryan Preston was diagnosed this summer. His treatment plan is expensive and time consuming, so his friends stepped in to help.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Shelbyville man with a passion for music got a tough diagnosis earlier this year.

A team of doctors found Ryan Preston has a rare form of cancer.

Preston was driving with his daughter when something didn’t feel right.

“She was screaming in the back seat and I turned around a felt a little bump on my neck,” Preston said.

He saw his nurse practitioner to find out what was going on.

“She felt it and everything and said ‘I’m going to have you see an oncologist’ and I was like, that means cancer,” Preston said.

He was diagnosed this summer and is now about four weeks into chemotherapy.

Besides the support of family and friends, one of thing that has helped him stay positive is making music. Preston has long been a musician is in a band called Overthrone.

“I try to record in between cancer treatments,” said Preston. “That’s what keeps me going.”

Preston’s chemotherapy treatments last 40 weeks, and so he isn’t able to work as much as he used to either due to fatigue or not having time.

His treatments are long and expensive, so he turned to selling one of his guitars.

When Kristi Stewart found that out, she stepped in.

“I automatically said no, that’s not going to happen,” Stewart said.

Instead she planned a benefit concert for Preston at 21st in Germantown, to help with his costs. Musicians will be taking the stage in his name.

“My husband is a cancer survivor so there’s no way I’m going to let something like this happen when someone is trying to save their own life by having to sell things they love,” Stewart, the event manager at 21st in Germantown, said.

While Preston won’t be at the event for safety reasons, he is grateful for the support.

“With that I’m able to keep my guitars and keep playing music and do what I love.”

The concert will be outside in the parking lot and on the tavern’s patio from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. There will be silent auction items and donations will be taken.

If you can’t attend the event but still want to help Preston, you can find a link to his GoFundMe page here.

