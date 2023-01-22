Louisville Metro Police's 'PAL' program begins its basketball season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The second season of Metro Police’s PAL basketball league has officially started.
The league gives children in the community to meet and connect with officers.
Officials with the program said the program is all about building trust within the community.
“What that means is some of these kids don’t necessarily have an opportunity to interact with and so there’s a lack of trust, potentially,” Rick Polin said. “What we do is get them together so they can spend some time together, develop trust, develop relationships and its been effective so far. It also gives kids a safe alternative to the streets.
Beyond basketball, PAL offers bowling, archery, culinary, running, painting, boxing and other activities for officers and communities to make a connection.
