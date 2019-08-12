LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Highlands officially kicked off the holiday season with Bardstown Road Aglow.

More than 60,000 people came out for the 34th annual event.

In addition to lighting up the tree at the corner of Bardstown Road and Grinstead Drive, families enjoyed free trolley rides, pop-up shops and local restaurants.

A new element to this year’s festivities included the Barret Avenue Adventure which highlighter shops and restaurants between Winter Avenue and East Breckinridge Street.

Earlier Saturday, the City of St. Matthews also started their holiday celebrations.

Families gathered at Brown Park to enjoy train rides, an inflatable snow globe and ice skating.

It’s the 20th year for Light Up St. Matthews and organizers say the whole community gets involved.

“We're happy to produce this event because we believe it gives community members a great place to bring their kids where it's safe, it's free, it's fun, it's inviting. The community is heavily involved in this event because they've been supporting it for over 20 years and the business community has played a big part in it being here as well,” Josh Suiter, Director of Membership, Chamber of St. Matthews, said.



The lights at the park unveiled will stay up through the month of December for people to enjoy.

