Bardstown Bourbon Co. to bring modern touch to Louisville's bourbon scene

Officials say the company's new location will provide bourbon educational experiences, as well as a full service bar and bottle shop.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new bourbon attraction orchestrated by a new blend of bourbon makers is headed to downtown Louisville.

Bardstown Bourbon Co. will start construction in late November on a 'new customer experience'.

Officials say Bardstown Bourbon Co.’s new Louisville location will provide bourbon educational experiences highlighting the bourbon-maker’s strengths in blending, aging, cocktails and more, as well as a full service bar and bottle shop.

Throughout the year, Bardstown Bourbon Co. will host a variety of events, including limited and rare bottle releases, intimate tastings and "one-of-a-kind" elevated experiences, a spokesperson for Bardstown Bourbon Co. said.

“The bourbon experience that we offer is second to none,” Mark Erwin, CEO of Bardstown Bourbon Co, said. “We’re excited to bring this modern transparent approach to bourbon making to our Louisville home and look forward to introducing more consumers to the Bardstown Bourbon Company brand.”

The bourbon attraction will be located at 730 W. Main Street and is set to open in late summer 2023.

