LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Support for federal workers in Kentuckiana continues to grow as the partial government shutdown goes into its second month.

Not only are restaurants handing out free meals to those who are furloughed, but local barbershops are also giving free haircuts.

Wednesday, Woody's Barbershop on Baxter and Westport Rd. invited federal employees to walk in with no appointment. High Voltage Barbers in downtown Louisville expanded its free cuts to both federal and state workers, and will continue to do so every Wednesday until the shutdown ends.

"Because hair still grows and they still want to look good and maintain their image," Ken Watts, the owner of High Voltage said.

"The haircuts are free, so it does come out of pocket for us, but it's just something to give back to the community," Drew Wortham, a barber at Woody's on Baxter said.

"I'm an electronic maintenance worker at the Census Bureau. Yesterday, my grandson said, you need a haircut. Today my wife said, you need a haircut. So, I'm assuming it's time. Most of us live from paycheck to paycheck. I had a little extra on the side so it's been helping me get through, but as I'm not expecting my next paycheck, it's going to get a little tighter. So, I'm doing the little things that I can to keep from depleting what little money I have too quickly," Felix Hayes, an electronic maintenance worker with the Census Bureau.

High Voltage Barbers is located at 400 E. Main St. It's open 10 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. Most days, Woody's is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and has locations at 966 Baxter Avenue and 10212 Westport Road.

