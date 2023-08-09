PHOTOS: Kentuckiana parents share their students' back-to-school photos; here's how to send yours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of students across Kentuckiana are back in the classroom on Wednesday. Of course, with the start of a new school year comes the annual first-day-of-school photo.
The following districts returned to school Wednesday:
- Breckinridge County Schools
- Bullitt County Public Schools
- Green County School District
- Hardin County Schools
- Henry County Public Schools
- Jefferson County Public Schools
- LaRue County Schools
- Marion County Public Schools
- Meade County Schools
- Oldham County Schools
- Shelby County Public Schools
- Spencer County District
This school year will look a lot different for some students.
