x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

PHOTOS: Kentuckiana parents share their students' back-to-school photos; here's how to send yours

Love it or hate it, Mom and Dad aren't letting you walk out the front door without the annual first-day-of-school photo.
Credit: WHAS11 News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of students across Kentuckiana are back in the classroom on Wednesday. Of course, with the start of a new school year comes the annual first-day-of-school photo.

Kentuckiana parents, WHAS11 is looking to showcase your child's back-to-school photos!

We will share your photos on-air during our newscasts and online in the photo gallery below.

How to submit your student's photo:

  1. Download the free WHAS11 app for Apple or Android.
  2. Select the "Near Me" feature in the bottom right of the home screen.
  3. Click "Share with Us" in the top left of the screen.
  4. Upload your photo. Be sure to include your child's first name.

Can't download the app? You can also text us your photos at 502-582-7290 or send them to us in a Facebook message.

PHOTOS | Kentuckiana parents share back-to-school photos for 23-24 school year

1 / 12
Viewer submitted photo
Camila and Dominic

The following districts returned to school Wednesday:

  • Breckinridge County Schools
  • Bullitt County Public Schools
  • Green County School District
  • Hardin County Schools
  • Henry County Public Schools
  • Jefferson County Public Schools
  • LaRue County Schools
  • Marion County Public Schools
  • Meade County Schools
  • Oldham County Schools
  • Shelby County Public Schools
  • Spencer County District

You can see a full list of back to school dates here.

This school year will look a lot different for some students. Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, or visit our Facebook page and Twitter feedSign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox.

GET Videos on Demand | Watch WHAS11 on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

St. Matthews PD continues 'Wilt Week' with 'Four Wheels for Wilt' Jeep Shows

Before You Leave, Check This Out