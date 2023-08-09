PHOTOS: Kentuckiana parents share their students' back-to-school photos; here's how to send yours

Love it or hate it, Mom and Dad aren't letting you walk out the front door without the annual first-day-of-school photo.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of students across Kentuckiana are back in the classroom on Wednesday. Of course, with the start of a new school year comes the annual first-day-of-school photo.

Kentuckiana parents, WHAS11 is looking to showcase your child's back-to-school photos!

We will share your photos on-air during our newscasts and online in the photo gallery below.

How to submit your student's photo:

Download the free WHAS11 app for Apple or Android. Select the "Near Me" feature in the bottom right of the home screen. Click "Share with Us" in the top left of the screen. Upload your photo. Be sure to include your child's first name.

Can't download the app? You can also text us your photos at 502-582-7290 or send them to us in a Facebook message.

The following districts returned to school Wednesday:

Breckinridge County Schools

Bullitt County Public Schools

Green County School District

Hardin County Schools

Henry County Public Schools

Jefferson County Public Schools

LaRue County Schools

Marion County Public Schools

Meade County Schools

Oldham County Schools

Shelby County Public Schools

Spencer County District

You can see a full list of back to school dates here.