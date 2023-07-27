'Always wanted to come back and have an impact': California-based art therapy center opening location in Louisville

Artists for Trauma's goal is to enrich the lives of trauma survivors through creativity.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A California-based art therapy center is officially opening in Louisville.

Artists for Trauma provides interactive and adaptive healing through art and music. The goal is to empower the mental, physical and emotional wellbeing of survivors.

Artists for Trauma will hold a series of free public workshops on Aug. 27 from noon to 4 p.m. at The Skybox on the third floor of Louisville Slugger Factory and Museum.

The workshops will feature Kentuckiana artists leading hands-on experiences for all ages and abilities. The workshops include sculpture, visual, poetry and spoken word, and music.

“Louisville has an incredible community of local artists, and we’re grateful for the welcome they’ve given us,” founder Laura Sharpe said. “We’re thrilled to establish ourselves as part of the Louisville community, and to help those artists amplify their impact.”

The press release states that Sharpe's partner, Eddie Donaldson a.k.a. artist Guerilla One, is a Louisville native and played a "key role" in bringing the Fairey mural and Artists for Trauma to the Metro.

“Ever since I moved to California as a teenager, I’ve always wanted to come back and have an impact on Louisville,” Donaldson said. “I’m finally getting that chance through connecting Laura’s work and world-class artists to the town where I grew up.”

For more information about Artists for Trauma or the workshops, please click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.