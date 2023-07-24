Here's how you can apply to have a tree planted in Louisville

Grants are available to all of Jefferson County except in Anchorage, Jeffersontown, Shively and St. Matthews.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you live in Louisville, you may be able to apply to have a tree planted in your area.

Louisville MSD's Urban Reforestation Grants Program is now accepting applications for tree plantings.

These grants pay for trees planted within the MSD drainage service area, which includes all of Jefferson County except for the cities of Anchorage, Jeffersontown, Shively and St. Matthews.

Click here to download the Urban Reforestation Grant application or visit LouisvilleMSD.org/trees for more information.

Applications are due by Friday, Aug. 11 at 5 p.m.

MSD said it is committed to planting 1,000 trees every year through partnerships with local neighborhood associations, businesses and municipal organizations.

MSD’s annual tree planting in a typical rainfall year is expected to redirect 1.35 million gallons of storm water from entering the sewer system, which helps decrease sewer overflows into Louisville's waterways.

