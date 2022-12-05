Anchorage Middletown Fire awards Medal of Honor to captain, firefighter-paramedic

Captain Jared Durtche and firefighter-paramedic Paul Edelen received the department's highest honor Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS recognized two members for their bravery and presented them with the department's Medal of Honor Monday.

Captain Jared Durtche and firefighter-paramedic Paul Edelen received the department's highest award.

They were recognized for an incident on Nov. 16 when they responded to a medical call and faced a person with a weapon.

Lieutenant Colonel Mike Sutt, deputy chief of operations, said they had to act quickly to not only save themselves but also the patient.

He said it's something they train for through their rescue task force.

"That response, that knowledge, just dealing with an aggressive person obviously helped them and just their quick actions to get their crews quickly to safety was definitely instrumental," Sutt said.

As part of Monday's ceremony, the department also promoted 21 members to positions including major, captain, sergeant and paramedic.

