Amazon donates $30K to teachers in southern Indiana school district

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This southern Indiana school district just got a major boost from Amazon on Friday morning.

Amazon donated $30,000 to Greater Clark County Schools' (GCCS) Teacher Supply Bus, which is supplied by the Greater Clark Educational Foundation.

"While it sounds like having a pencil in the classroom isn't a huge thing --- it is. Unfortunately, students sometimes don't have the ability to purchase the supplies they need so this helps support that," GCCS Superintendent Mark Laughner said.

The donation ensures the district's educators have the right tools to improve learning opportunities for all level of students. Therefore, over 650 teachers will be impacting more than 10,000 students!

Charlestown High School houses the mini teacher supply store. Students at the high school will help decide where the supplies should go throughout the district.

