Alpha Kappa Alpha honors Yvette Gentry with lifetime achievement award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The sisters of Alpha Kappa Alpha honored women entrepreneurs at Spalding University Tuesday night.

The event recognized local women leaders and entrepreneurs in the Louisville community, and they officially named their lifetime achievement award.

The award was named after local artist and chemist Elmer Lucille Allen.

Yvette Gentry received the award, and she said she was honored.

"So I feel like I gotta do a little bit more after I walk out this door, to just be worthy of having something on my shelf at home," she said.

Gentry retired in 2014 after serving at Louisville Metro Police for more than 20 years.

However, she came out of retirement in 2020 to serve as interim police chief, becoming the first woman to hold that position in the more than 200-year history of the force.

Also honored was Nylaia Carter, who saved a man's life in September using training she learned in school.

WHAS11 News Bobbi McSwine emceed the event.

So excited to be co-emceeing the centennial Salute to Women Program! The Eta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc has been honoring women in Louisville for a long time and I’m honored to share a space with so many!💞💚 pic.twitter.com/zIfRJc6DBR — Bobbi McSwine WHAS (@McSwineBNews) October 25, 2022

