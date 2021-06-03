Annual festival honors Muhammad Ali's legacy five years after his death

The Ali Festival kicks off with a 'Roses and Remembrance' ceremony at Cave Hill Cemetery on June 3.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thursday, June 3 marks five years since Louisville's champion, Muhammad Ali, passed away after a decades-long fight with Parkinson's disease.

Ali left a lasting impact on Louisville and the world and over the next 10 days, his legacy will be honored through the annual Ali Festival.

"In a time of polarization and social unrest in our community and nation, it's our hope that the annual Ali Festival will send a renewed message of unity," said Laura Douglas, Interim President and CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center.

The festival will kick off with a "Roses and Remembrance for Muhammad" ceremony at Cave Hill CemeteryThursday. From noon until 3 p.m., the community is invited to visit Ali's grave. The Muhammad Ali Center will have 1,000 roses for people to either take home or lay on the grave.

The documentary "City of Ali" will be screened at the Muhammad Ali Center through Sunday, June 13. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased through the Ali Center website.

Festivities will continue through several Louisville neighborhoods as the Ali Community Bus brings activities and care packages through Ali's hometown. The bus will be out on June 7, June 9 and June 11.

Other events include a youth poetry and art contest, a digital exhibit, panels and more. The Galt House and Mark's Feed Store are offering special menu items and a portion of the proceeds will go to the Ali Center.

A full list of events for the 2021 Ali Festival is available on the Ali Center website.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.