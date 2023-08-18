'Woah, that comma’s in the wrong spot': Alabama couple wins big in Kentucky Lottery

Chad Wrinkle said he only played the "Wild 8's" lottery game online a few times before he won the top prize.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After playing a Kentucky Lottery game online just a few times, one Alabama man was stunned to learn he had won the game's top prize.

Chad Wrinkle, originally from Mobile, Ala., was temporarily living in Henderson, Ky. when he signed up to play the Kentucky Lottery online just days before his big win.

“I actually downloaded the app to scan our tickets, and then we saw we could play online,” he said.

Wrinkle said he deposited $25 into his account, and using the Kentucky Lottery's 100% first deposit match feature, he had $50 in his account to play online.

The lucky man's Wild 8's win came off of a $5 wager, giving him the game's top prize of $50,000.

Wrinkle told lottery officials his top prize wins was hard to believe after only playing the Wild 8's game a few times.

“It didn’t take long,” Wrinkle said. “It hit and I was like in shock. I thought it was $500 at first and then I was like, ‘woah, that comma’s in the wrong spot. That’s $50,000!”

Wrinkle and his partner Lori stopped by the lottery headquarters in Louisville on Aug. 7 to claim their winnings.

The couple asked if a surprise guest could star in the photo opportunity to celebrate their big win, their Boston Terrier puppy, Chip.

Wrinkle received a check for $35,750 after taxes. The couple said they plan to use some winnings to get Chip all the treats he wants.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.