NORTH CAROLINA, USA — With love in the air and Valentine's Day being such a momentous occasion, who wouldn't love to see such cute photos of animals in honor of the holiday?

Here are 9 adorable photos from different organizations in the triad.

1. Burlington Animal Services posted these precious photos of 'Split' with lyrics from At Last by Etta James. The group shared multiple photos of the dog smiling from ear-to-ear.

2. Grandfather Mountain posted this family of otters. "The snuggle is real. Still looking for the perfect Valentine's gift for your significant otter?," the group wrote. "Give the gift of Grandfather Mountain with a Bridge Club season pass!"

3. Burlington Animal Services also shared a post starring 2-year-old Mitch in honor of Valentine's Day. "Roses are red. Snow is white. If you would adopt me, It would be dy-no-mite!" they wrote. "When he is not writing poetry, he is wishing to be adopted."

4. "Thank you to the Chatham Charter Knights for sending candy and handmade Valentine’s cards to our staff. It was such a sweet surprise and made us feel extra special and loved—you know just how to make us smile! Happy Valentine’s Day to you, too!," Chatham County Sheriff's Office wrote.

5. Fort Bragg remind people to be safe and to look out for Valentine's Day scams. "LOOKING FOR A VALENTINES DATE? Please consider one of these three. After considering them, swipe left. The two Soldiers on the outside, Eli and Donny, are two of the most impersonated profiles that we see. Mike is the better choice, but he is still a little stiff until you get to know him.

The group gave a few rules for meeting an "alleged soldier" online and said the most important rule is to never send anyone money because it is more than likely a scam.

"Before you friend any Soldier you don't personally know on social media, please read about online romance scams," Fort Bragg said.

6. "This year give the gift of parks for Valentines Day! Which park do you like to visit most with the ones you love?," Blue Ridge Parkway said in a Facebook post.

7. "Happy Valentine's Day," BTW21 said in a Facebook post. The photo the news organization shared displayed a copy car with the words "Making Hearts Skip since 1932" on it.

8. The North Carolina Zoo shared this cute photo of two otters showing love for one another in honor of Valentine's Day. "You're like no otter," the zoo wrote in the post.

9. "You're a HOOT," another post from the North Carolina Zoo said. "Owl you need is love," the caption on a photo of an owl said.

