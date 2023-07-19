'Her entire life is changed': Mom of 6-year-old shot in I-65 road rage incident shares her story

Onyx Sands' mom, Chyna, said Onyx has been recovering at Norton Children's Hospital. She was finally ready to move into rehab on Wednesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The six-year-old girl shot in the back during a road rage incident on I-65 last week is moving forward in her recovery journey.

Onyx Sands' mom, Chyna, said Onyx has been recovering at Norton Children's Hospital. She was finally ready to move into rehab on Wednesday.

Chyna said the day before, family let Onyx know she might not be able to walk again.

"I guess if you believe in miracles it's a possibility, but from the clinical aspect of things her spine is severed," Chyna said.

She said the shooting happened just days after celebrating her daughter's sixth birthday.

"Spicy. I tell everyone she's spicy," Chyna said. "To me she's perfect. She's my baby."

Chyna said Onyx has had both good and bad days. She has suffered from some discomfort and phantom pains.

Last week, police said Onyx was in the car with her father, when the vehicle got into an altercation with a group of motorcyclists.

They shot at the car, and police said at least fifteen shots were fired over an eight mile stretch of interstate.

"It's unfortunate that because of the actions of adults, my six-year-old, her entire life is changed," Chyna said. "She doesn't get to enjoy simple things that we do. Riding a bike. Walking down the aisle. Driving a car."

Chyna said Onyx does have memories of the shooting.

"She remembers hearing 'boom, boom,' and something bright like a firework and then there was blood on her seat," she said.

This past week, Onyx has been surrounded by friends and family, including her grandmother Chastity Reynolds.

"I love my daughter, but that love I have for Onyx is unexplainable," Reynolds said.

Reynolds said she remains hopeful Onyx will one day walk again.

"I don't know what justice looks like," Chyna said. "What I would like to happen is to go back to Saturday and my baby girl's sixth birthday party and the last time I got to see her being a kid."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.

Police have previously said all parties are accounted for.

Louisville Metro Police said the investigation is ongoing.

