Dirt Bowl Championship returns to Shawnee Park with plenty of basketball and community fun

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The sounds of basketball returned to Shawnee Park after the pandemic canceled the annual Dirt Bowl tournament.

The Super Sunday Dirt Bowl Championship featured a series of games including an All-Star game, a high school showcase and a Ladies’ Classic.

Since June 26, area teams have participated in weekly basketball games leading up to their playoffs.

“This was something we wanted to make sure that would take place this year because we know that the community needs it, we need it, and so it's a wonderful opportunity for us to be able to come together as a community,” Vincent James said.

This was the 51st year for the basketball tournament which Mayor Greg Fischer called one of Louisville's greatest traditions.

In addition to the action on the court, fans got a chance to enjoy food and drinks from local vendors.

Organizers say events like these are important for the community.

“We understand that our city is facing some challenges right now, but we also wanted to prove we can have an event like this, that's safe and fun, that's family friendly. It's basketball. You can come down from any community. You don't have to be Black, you don't have to be from the West End, you don't have to be about basketball. It's a whole community thing, so we've gotta have it, we've gotta have it every year. We're gonna shoot for 50 more years for sure,” Ravon Churchill, a Dirt Bowl staff member, said.

The Splash Bros took home this year’s trophy, beating Business as Usual 44-39.

