Fund for Arts: $2.8 million grant going toward 28 local arts institutions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fund for the Arts (FFTA) announced the recipients of its 2023 Sustaining Impact Grant (SIG). A total investment of $2.8 million was made in 28 local arts institutions.

“A cornerstone of our mission at Fund for the Arts is generating resources that invest in and support our community’s arts organizations. Our Sustaining Impact Grant program plays a crucial role in fulfilling that mission," Andre Kimo Stone Guess, president and CEO of Fund for the Arts, said. "I am proud of the work that these organizations do in the community and I am thankful for the generous support of donors who make these grants possible.”

FFTA representatives said the purpose of Sustaining Impact Grants is to provide mission-based operating support to Greater Louisville nonprofit arts organizations to ensure the organization’s ongoing capacity to drive community impact.

Grantees include organizations representing a wide variety of arts including dance, folk and traditional arts, literature, museums, music, theatre and visual arts.

The SIG recipients read as follow:

Academy of Music Production Education and Development (AMPED)

Actors Theatre of Louisville

Arts Alliance Southern Indiana

Bunbury Repertory Theatre Company

Commonwealth Theatre Center, Inc.

IDEAS xLab

Kentucky Opera Association

Kentucky Shakespeare, Inc.

KMAC Museum

The Little Loomhouse

Looking for Lilith Theatre Company

The Louisville Academy of Music

Louisville Ballet

Louisville Chorus

Louisville Folk School

The Louisville Orchestra, Inc.

Louisville Story Program, Inc.

Louisville Visual Art

Louisville Youth Choir

Louisville Youth Orchestra

Pandora Productions

Portland Museum

River City Drum Corp Cultural Arts Institute Inc. LLC

Speed Art Museum

Squallis Puppeteers

StageOne Family Theatre

West Louisville Performing Arts Academy

Young Authors Greenhouse

