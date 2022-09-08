20-acre park to be created in California neighborhood

It's been over a decade since this area was hit with intense flash flooding, now they are transforming that flood mitigated land.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been over a decade since the California neighborhood was hit with intense flash flooding, now they are transforming that flood mitigated land.

West Louisville is celebrating the creation of a 20-acre park.

On Aug. 8, FEMA granted approval for MSD to transition 114 properties, all permanently conserved as greenspace, to the city which is working with the Parks Alliance to transform this vacant land into a public park that will serve hundreds in the area.

“MSD strives to be a good neighbor in all the communities we serve. Giving back to the California neighborhood through acquiring these flood-prone properties for a community park is just one example of that commitment,” Tony Parrott, MSD executive director, said.

Following the flooding that occurred more than 10 years ago, MSD acquired these parcels through a federal Hazard Mitigation Grant, a program that enabled homeowners who chose to participate to sell their property at pre-flood value and relocate from the low-lying Maple Street area.

FEMA’s approval of the land transfer and phase I design plan allows for the first phase of park construction to begin later this year.

Brook Pardue, president and CEO of the Parks Alliance of Louisville, said that plans for the first phase will spread roughly across five acres.

These plans include all of the community’s most-requested features, such as a lawn for festivals/events/ athletics, walking paths and fitness stations, a picnic shelter and performance space, a playground and an outdoor classroom.

In addition, officials said Congressman John Yarmuth secured two federal Community Project Grants to improve quality of life in the California Neighborhood: $500,000 to the Parks Alliance of Louisville for construction of the new park and $480,000 to MSD for odor control improvements in and around the Maple Street area.

The funding will support repairs at 34 locations in the neighborhood to prevent odor-causing hydrogen sulfide gases from escaping the sewers.





