$1 million to go toward preserving historic homes, especially in west Louisville

This sizeable loan fund will be available to owners of historic properties in Louisville's underrepresented neighborhoods.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Historic homes in Louisville will soon have the opportunity to have some much-needed repairs and restoration projects done.

The Louisville Metro Government and the Owsley Brown II Family Foundation have together committed $1 million to the preservation nonprofit Vital Sites.

The money will establish a revolving loan fund to help owners of historic properties with repairs to revitalize those structures, according to Louisville Metro press release.

The fund with prioritize properties in underrepresented neighborhoods, including those in west Louisville.

While standing outside a 135-year-old Victorian home in the Russell neighborhood, Mayor Greenberg said these homes are steeped in history and deserve to be preserved.

“We are glad to support Vital Sites’ mission to save and restore historic structures through this new revolving loan fund that will focus on properties in areas of our city where structures are more likely to become dilapidated because of a history of disinvestment,” Greenberg said.

The home Greenberg was standing in front of is owned by Gaberiel Jones Jr. and Kaila Washington. WHAS11 News spoke to them last summer. At the time, they estimated renovations for their new home would cost more than $300,000.

Properties must be listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places to receive assistance from a revolving loan under this program.

Preference will be given to properties located in the nine neighborhoods of west Louisville and other areas with a high density of historic structures and history of underrepresentation, including Griffytown, Beechmont, James Taylor-Jacob School, Smoketown, Shelby Park and Taylor Berry.

Christy Brown, philanthropist and head of the Owsley Brown II Family Foundation, said this is an innovative way to give to the Louisville community.

“This will be something like an affordable wellness plan to help support the cultural, economic and psychological health of west Louisville residents and all Louisvillians,” said Christy Brown.

Vital Sites will award low-interest loans to property owners to complete interior and exterior repairs such as painting, siding or masonry work, roofing, fencing, electrical, plumbing and flooring on commercial or residential properties.

Priority will be given to work on the front façades of buildings to encourage block-wide and neighborhood-wide revitalization and beautification.

The maximum loan available through this fund is $75,000.

“We’ve had a lot of obstacles to put this place together. We used to sit outside this house and dream and see it deteriorate day by day. This fund will provide us the opportunity to bring life back to this home and help homeowners like ourselves with the cost burden of restoring these magnificent homes,” said Washington.

Jones and Washington said renovating their home is more than a passion project.

“This house has changed the way we think about ownership because everything we own, we don’t get to keep; we ultimately leave it behind. So, for us, it is what are we going to leave behind for the community. This is an example of the love we are going to leave for the community,” Jones said.

