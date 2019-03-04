CLEVELAND — Dollar stores could become a thing of the past in Cleveland.

City leaders introduced legislation that would keep new locations of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar General out of the city.

The legislation includes several claims:

The stores have little selection of fresh foods, but make it difficult for local full-service grocery stores to compete.

They pay fewer workers at lower wages than grocery stores.

The proposal now heads to the Development Planning and Sustainability Committee.

We asked Dollar General for its response.

Its first store opened in Cleveland in 2007. The company employs 150 people, and has donated more than $290,000 to schools in Cuyahoga County.

Dollar General says it has a wide range of refrigerated and frozen foods at low prices.