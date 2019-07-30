CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — There's still a week left of summer for kids in the Clarksville Community School District, but the staff is already hard at work. Superintendent Tina Bennett and her team spent the last two days visiting students who live outside of the district.

"We have about 30 percent of our students come to us out of district, so there's a substantial number,” Bennett said. "We realize all students have a choice. This year, we thought we'd reach out to the students and families that are making a tremendous effort to come to Clarksville Community Schools to show our appreciation and gratitude to them."

Bennett and her team made boxes full of swag, giving kids everything from bumper stickers and backpacks to candy and calendars.

"Just some fun stuff to welcome them back,” Bennett said.

School doesn't start for teachers until next Tuesday, but Bennett said her staff was happy to sacrifice a little bit of their summer for this project.

"The fact that they are willing to go the extra mile, our teachers and our support staff, for me, is most impressive. I'm just so proud of our staff at Clarksville Community Schools,” Bennett said. "We are here to serve our students and serve our families. Yes, there's a lot of operational things that must get done before we start school, but we can't think of anything more important than welcoming our students back."

Clarksville goes back to school next Thursday, August 8. Thanks to crews from all of the district's schools and the administration team, more than 100 students will get the visits and special treats this week.