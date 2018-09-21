LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The city’s homeless problem has come into focus over the last week and some say there has been too much talk and too little action.

Outreach activists and council members say they're looking to the mayor to take action. They want solutions and they want them soon.

Forty people will be displaced from two homeless camps set to be cleared in the next two weeks. One of those people is Joan Burkhead, who has been waiting for housing through the city for six months.

"I've really not come up with a decent option at this time,” Burkhead said.

All 350 homeless shelter beds in Louisville are already occupied.

"We're talking about 40 people who are going to be displaced- where are they going to go? Who's going to help them get there?” Christen Herron, who leads The Forgotten Louisville, said.

Herron, who is known as "tiny" commends the communication that comes from the Mayor's task force.

But she said she hasn't seen any action. WHAS11 tried to ask Mayor Greg Fischer if he has a plan. He pointed us to Chief Resilience Officer Eric Friedlander.

Friedlander said,” There are things that need to happen, but we almost had to go through this entire process which has been a while to get to the point when the veneer comes off and we get to talking about real issues."

The real issues include how to tackle panhandling, without interfering with freedom of speech. Also, where to put people who don't have a home but don't have a bed in a shelter either.

Friedlander said, "this is what is really is- folks need services. How to break the cycle of addiction, how to break the trauma that has been in their lives- that's what we need to work on."

He said the city is actively working to find a solution every day. Because the people affected deserve better.

One of those solutions is a new task force focused on finding creative solutions to the city's growing panhandling problem.



