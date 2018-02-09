MINNEAPOLIS - A Chinese billionaire has been arrested in Minneapolis on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct.

Liu Qiangdong, also known as Richard Liu, is the founder of the Beijing-based e-commerce site JD.com, the main rival to Alibaba Group.

Hennepin County Jail records show he was arrested late Friday night and released Saturday afternoon pending possible criminal charges. The jail records don't provide details of the alleged incident. Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said Sunday that he couldn't provide any details because it remains an active investigation.

JD.com said in a statement on the Chinese social media site Weibo that Liu was falsely accused while in the U.S. on a business trip, that police investigators found no misconduct and that he would continue his journey as planned.

