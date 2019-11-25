GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Lights Over Gatlinburg kicks off officially tonight -- transforming the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge into a winter wonderland of lights!

The event runs  Nov. 25 through Jan. 31 at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park.  

Gatlinburg SkyBridge lit up for Christmas
01 / 03
Running November 25, 2019 to January 31, 2020, the SkyBridge will transform into a tunnel of vibrant lights with twinkling archways and more.
02 / 03
03 / 03
The SkyCenter will have hot cocoa and snacks. There will also be festive trees on the SkyDeck. 

Visitors who bring a new, packaged toy to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains will receive $4 off admission until Dec. 16. 

