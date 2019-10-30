SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point may be closed for the season, but planning is well underway for next year.

Although few details have been released for all the changes coming in 2020, park officials are teasing that more surprises are in the works as Cedar Point prepares to celebrate its 150th anniversary.

“As I’m typing up and prepping for our next major announcement, it’s kind of crazy how much more new stuff we’re adding and creating to your experience in 2020,” park spokesperson Tony Clark tweeted Tuesday. “This is going to be something special.”

If you're expecting a big roller coaster, though, it's probably not going to happen because construction would have already started by now.

So what is coming in 2020? Here’s what we know so far…

Cedar Point will introduce a re-imagined river expedition ride in the spirit of the former Paddlewheel Excursions, which closed back in 2011. No additional details about this new attraction have been revealed just yet.

Some of the other previously announced additions for 2020 include:

- A fully immersive nighttime celebration along the Main Midway

- New food options, including throwback menu items from previous seasons

- Nostalgic souvenirs and merchandise

- A re-imagined Town Hall in Frontier Town

Park officials are staying tight-lipped for now regarding deeper details on their plans for next season.

"Nothing new to report on 2020 yet," Clark said in an e-mail to 3News this week. "We'll be in touch soon."

Earlier this week, Cedar Point extended the sale of its Gold Pass for the discounted price of $99 until Jan. 5, 2020.

