16,691 fans.

That’s how many people gathered inside Capital One Arena on Thursday night for the historic win.

The final score was 4-3 as Caps fought for their first-ever Stanley Cup win in franchise history in Las Vegas.

And that doesn’t even account for those gathered outside. The sea of red could be seen for blocks. Meanwhile, fans gathered at bars and other venues around the DMV for watch parties.

The moment the Caps clinched the historic win, heard in Capital One Arena:

And outside the Arena:

At The Bullpen in Navy Yard, fans celebrated:

Outside Capital One Arena, fans chanted "We want the Cup":

Capitals championship merchandise was quickly on-sale:

Sports gear website Fanatics.com was quick to seize on the moment by offering championship gear:

And in Las Vegas, the Capitals hoisted the Stanley Cup high:

