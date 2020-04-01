NEW ORLEANS —

Bricks falling from a building in the French Quarter Saturday morning prompted police and firefighters to respond to the incident as a partial building collapse.

But nobody was hurt and the response was deemed a "precaution" soon after it was reported.

The New Orleans Fire Department said nobody was injured, and the 600 block of Toulouse Street was closed off so officials could investigate the cause of the incident.

The parapet wall at the top of a three-story structure near the intection of Royal and Toulouse streets collapsed, according to NOLA Ready.

NOLA Ready first tweeted about the collapse around 10:45 a.m., saying the 600 block of Toulouse Street was closed to traffic until further notice.

The incident drew attention because the French Quarter is still being affected by another partial collapse last year. The Hard Rock Hotel, under construction near the corner of Rampart and Canal streets, partially collapsed in October, killing three construction workers in the building.

The bodies of two of those workers have not been recovered yet.

