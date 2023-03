KSP confirmed the incident started as a pursuit in Carroll County.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Brownsboro Road at the WB off ramp from I-164 is shut down as Kentucky State Police investigate an overnight incident.

According to Kentucky State Police Post 5 dispatch, the incident started as a pursuit in Carroll County. Officers with the Louisville Metro Police are on scene assisting with road closures.

LMPD said to expect traffic issues if driving on US-42 and the Watterson Expressway Wednesday morning.