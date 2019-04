LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Brittany Patillo, 22, was named 2019 Kentucky Derby Festival Queen Saturday, April 7.

Patillo is a senior majoring in Theatre Arts at the University of Louisville. The Louisville native is also a Benjamin A. Gilman scholarship recipient and a dance instructor for the LaNita Rocknettes School of Dance.

The other members of the court include Mary Baker, Elizabeth Seewer, Allison Spears of Catlettsburg and Kelsey Sutton.