The Breeders' Cup World Championships has filled out its schedule for the next few years, and Kentucky is once again on the schedule.

The annual horse racing world championship is expected to return to Lexington's Keeneland Racecourse in 2020, according to multiple media reports.

The event's formal announcement will come during a 3 p.m. news conference today at Keeneland that will include Keeneland President and CEO Bill Thomason, U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, R-6th District, Kentucky State Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer, Lexington Mayor Jim Gray and other dignitaries.

Keeneland will live stream the announcement on the track's website and on Facebook.

Keeneland has hosted the Breeders' Cup only once, in 2015. This year's event will be held Nov. 2 and 3 at Louisville's Churchill Downs Racetrack.

Click here to read more on Louisville Business First.

© Louisville Business First