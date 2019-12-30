MOORESVILLE, N.C. — An incredible rescue was caught on camera in Iredell County on Monday.

Two cousins out fishing spotted an SUV sinking into the water near Stumpy Creek Boat Landing in Mooresville.

The group found a woman sitting in the driver's seat, still wearing her seat belt.

The people on board the boat jumped into action and were able to rescue the woman from the sinking SUV.

Douglas Steele said they wanted to hit the water Monday to enjoy the nice weather. They were coming back from a fishing spot, and as they moved the boat to a different area, they noticed something odd.

Steele said the last thing they expected to see that day was a car in the water.

"We just wanted to help," Steele said.

He said as she was able to come out of the car as they grabbed her. For her vehicle, it was too late.

"It just sunk," Steele said.

WCNC was told the woman is being treated and is expected to survive.

Michael Morris, who was on the boat with Steele, said there was only one way to explain how they ended up in the right place at the right time.

"I'd definitely say it was a higher power," Morris said.

