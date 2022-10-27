'We've had a few incidents previously': Blue Lick Elementary playground catches fire

What is left behind is charred bars and rails that students will no longer be able to climb.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Recess is ruined for the students at Blue Lick Elementary School after their playground caught on fire.

Wednesday between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., a custodian told the principal of Blue Lick Elementary that the playground was on fire.

Principal Amy Hammond said, "it was intentionally set on fire and we've had a few incidents previously."

What is left behind is charred bars and rails that students will no longer be able to climb. There were even burned tires that left a very strong odor of rubber.

J.R. Dezarn lives nearby and he said this is awful.

"It's a shame that smaller kids have to suffer for what older ones do," he said.

A neighbor told WHAS11 off-camera he saw large flames and a billow of smoke but he isn't sure who did it.

At the end of the day, the play area is left in poor condition and keeps students from playing on it.

"The structure is not safe for kids so even though the rock wall was burned down the poles are not stable for kids to get on the stretcher," Hammond said.

Throughout the day kids were watching through the fence and looking at the play area, hoping they can go there again soon.

"It falls back on the parents you know, raising their kids right, teaching them respect for other people's property," Dezarn said.

Due to the severe damage fire crews have roped the area with yellow tape as they continue to investigate.

This playground is funded by the Parent Teacher Association and it's not clear when the playground will be replaced.

However, Hammond is asking for the community to stand behind the school as they look to fund another playground.

Students will have to play with physical education equipment until the playground is replaced.

