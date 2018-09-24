LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Blue House is giving back to YOU.

After a series of reports last year, WHAS showed you how the longtime home of the violin program for kids in West Louisville was falling apart. After our stories, you donated big time. Some of you actually drove checks to the house to keep the music alive.

Our original stories showed you how the 100-year-old home on South 28th street, was full of mold and leaking during rainstorms as they practice after school.

Keith Cook and the Blue House violinists are saying thank you to the public.

Their concert is on Saturday, October 6 at 7 p.m. It will be held at the Christ Church United Methodist.

It's free, but you can donate if you like.

© 2018 WHAS-TV