FRANKFORT, Ky. — An agreement has been reached between the United States Department of Labor, Blackjewel, LLC, and Blackjewel Marketing and Sales Holdings to pay back due wages to miners in Eastern Kentucky.

Blackjewel reportedly sought $5 million in their case, but the amount received from agreement is undisclosed.

The money will be paid out to 658 of Kentucky’s Blackjewel miners from the Black Mountain and Lone Mountain mines.

“Our Labor Cabinet has worked diligently with the Trump Administration since July to ensure that the miners affected by the Blackjewel closing are rightfully compensated,” Gov. Bevin said, in light of the agreement being reached.

In early July, the Labor Cabinet Division of Wages and Hours opened an investigation into Blackjewel’s reported failure to pay employees for time worked.

The Governor's office says that, "the Cabinet will continue to represent the interests of the miners in ongoing court proceedings and will continue to pursue aggressive legal action against Blackjewel for its failure to secure a performance bond."

