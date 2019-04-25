LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Governor Matt Bevin is coming under criticism for comments linking the accidental shooting of a Louisville 7-year-old to the teacher sick-out.

Here are those comments in full during a speech to the Rotary Club Thursday.

The Kentucky Republican was asked about gun violence when he responded saying the child-involved shooting happened “while we had people pretending to be sick when they weren’t sick and leaving kids unattended.”

The Kentucky Democratic Party released a statement saying, “Governor Bevin’s continued attacks on teachers are disgusting and unforgivable. In the past, he’s accused teachers of causing children to be sexually assaulted, and now he’s claiming they are responsible for a child killed in an accidental shooting. He’s completely out of control. Kentuckians deserve better than this.”



Chris Williams will have more about the speech—which also focused on pensions, marijuana and expanded gaming—tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.