Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas) is going on The Ellen DeGeneres Show after his comments on the NFL kneeling protests.

The talk show host tweeted the announcement on August 28.

O'Rourke's response to kneeling protests in the NFL caught the attention of Degeneres. She first tweeted him on August 22.

O'Rourke said the peaceful protest of kneeling during the National Anthem against police brutality couldn't be more American. See the video below:

‘I can think of nothing more American.’ — Beto O'Rourke — the man taking on Ted Cruz — brilliantly explains why NFL players kneeling during the anthem is not disrespectful pic.twitter.com/bEqOAYpxEL — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 21, 2018

