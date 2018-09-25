FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is asking lawmakers to give Kentucky more power in cases involving crimes and victims in multiple counties.

Under the proposed law, the Attorney General would designate to the court the counties where the crimes allegedly took place. The AG would make the decision to intervene or direct an investigation or criminal action.

Beshear said the procedure is necessary to investigate child abuse, human trafficking, public corruption or drug trafficking that may occur across jurisdictions.

State lawmakers from Jefferson County Jim Wayne and Jeffery Donohue are pre-filing the bill ahead of the 2019 legislative session.

