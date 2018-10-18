LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — As Metro Louisville seems to be getting even more crowded with traffic and new neighborhoods, there's one popular place for hiking and picnics, just 20 minutes south of the Gene Snyder Freeway that has stayed the same for 90 years but is still buying land for future generations.

Bernheim Forest, off the Clermont exit of I-65 has just made a new 500-acre purchase, expanding Bernheim's land to the north and nearly to the Salt River.

On that land are forests and amazing meadows.

The Simon family, former owners of Publisher's Printing just sold it to Bernheim.

Some of the trees are 150-year-old towering white oaks.

Bernheim now protects more than 16,000 acres south of Louisville and was able to buy the land with money from the Kentucky Heritage Land Conservation Fund and the Imperiled Bat Conservation Fund.

By the way, this Saturday, Oct. 20, is one of Bernheim's top family events. It’s called “Colorfest” Live music, slingshot pumpkins, navigate the Hay Maze, make Mud Pies, enjoy hayrides, Hands-on nature activities, unique local foods, Kentucky Arts and Crafts vendors.

Admission to Colorfest is $10 per car if you're not a Bernheim member. It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday.

Go to www.bernheim.org for more details.

