LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kathy and Samantha Netherland were brutally killed inside their home on April 21, 2014. The victims were discovered after they failed to show up to school.

Both mother and daughter were tied up and their throats were slashed.

In the third episode of the new podcast "Bardstown," the hosts dive into the case, speak with police and local reporters and revisit old interviews with family of the victims.

The podcast, produced by Vault Studios and WHAS11, is now at the top of the Apple Podcast charts.

