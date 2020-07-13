Attorneys said Vauhxx Booker has "created a false narrative that he is perpetuating with the media, and in doing so, Booker is harming innocent people.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Attorneys for two people allegedly involved in an assault at Lake Monroe over July 4th weekend spoke to the public on Monday afternoon about the incident.

Vauhxx Booker, a Black man, claims he was attacked and held against his will by a group of white men.

Booker posted videos taken by himself and others of the incident on his Facebook page. Booker’s attorney, Katherine Liell, says the FBI is investigating the case as a possible hate crime.

Both Sean Purdy and Caroline McCord, two of the people in question, have been identified in the video.

Attorneys for the two say that Booker has "created a false narrative that he is perpetuating with the media, and in doing so, Mr. Booker is harming innocent people. Those innocent people have passed polygraphs. We challenge Mr. Booker to take one."

The attorneys even offered to pay the cost of Booker taking a polygraph.

The attorneys said Booker was the instigator and threatened to use his position in the community to ruin their clients. They said Booker got into McCord's face and when Purdy intervened, Booker hit him three times.

The attorneys said their clients did not say anything about white power or lynching. The attorneys claim that McCord actually said abuse of power because they say Booker was claiming to be a county commissioner.

LIVE: Attorneys for two of the alleged attackers in the Lake Monroe incident from the Fourth of July are calling the allegations false. Posted by WTHR-TV on Monday, July 13, 2020

The attorneys said there is more video and Booker was simply restrained after hitting Purdy. They said Booker has shown no sign of his injuries or ripped out hair.

They said their clients are cooperating with the FBI and have done interviews with investigators.

Booker is chair of the Monroe County Affordable Housing Commission and a member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission.

Booker claims there had been words exchanged between the two groups earlier in the day and he had gone to smooth things out.

He said he was hit, had hair torn out and held against a tree.

"When you have people's hands around your neck and you hear them yell to get a noose, suddenly racism takes on a whole different meaning," he said. "I wasn't on private property. Even if I was, it would be reprehensible for someone to attack me. For five men to pin me down and threaten to get a noose while I was pinned against a tree."

Booker's attorney, Katharine Leill, released this statement in response: