AT&T announced plans to include five additional cities to receive mobile 5G to this year, and Louisville is one of them.

In addition to the seven original cities announced, Louisville joins Houston; Jacksonville, Fla.; New Orleans and San Antonio as cities the company also plans to introduce mobile 5G to before the year is over.

The company's press release did not include when mobile 5G will be introduced, but did say it plans to have it finished by 2019. The release also included Nashville as one of the recipients in early 2019.

Mayor Greg Fischer responded to the news saying, "From autonomous vehicles and smart cities to advancing digital inclusion, 5G networks have the ability to fundamentally change the way we live and work, which is why we're excited to be among the first cities in the country to receive this innovative service."

AT&T said it has been working to make the world’s first wireless 5G data transfer by using millimeter wave spectrum to deploy 5G in pockets of dense areas – where demand on our network is high and extra capacity and coverage is needed most.

”We’re at the dawn of something new that will define the next decade and generation of connectivity,” said Andre Fuetsch, chief technology officer, AT&T Communications.

