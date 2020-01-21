NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — An army veteran donated $100,000 to the Niagara SPCA to help the shelter improve its surgical suite.

The Niagara SPCA said Bob Nowakowski "just likes dogs," and has been visiting the shelter every week since 1990. Every time he visits he gives the dogs treats, but on Monday he gave the shelter an additional gift.

Nowakowski presented a $50,000 check to the Niagara SPCA, but this wasn't the first. He also donated a $50,000 check to the shelter back in November.

The shelter says Nowakowski pledged to match every dollar donated towards the new surgical suite up to $100,000. He kept his promise.

“We are so grateful to Bob for his continued support of Niagara SPCA. His donation will have a huge impact on our surgical suite so that we can help more dogs and cats in need,” said Executive Director Tim Brennan.

“I’m just glad I can help,” Nowakowski said.

